Global 1 4 Butanediol Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022
1,4 Butanediol is an organic chemical compound that is widely used in chemical industry for production of plastics, solvents, fibres, etc. It is also named as 1,4-Butylene glycol or Butane-1,4-diol. It is colorless, odorless and viscous in nature and has a high boiling point of 230 oC. It is a stable isomer of butanediol. Reppe Process is used for the manufacture of 1,4 Butanediol which involves reaction of formaldehyde and acetylene. It can also be manufactured by Davy process or by using propylene oxide as a raw material. It is used as a recreational drug’, known by names such as One Four Bee’, Liquid Fantasy’ and One Comma Four’.
The end users are mostly end use industry sectors like Construction & Mining, Power Generation and Cement Manufacturing. Chemical plants involved in the manufacturing of Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethanes, Tetrahydrofuran, Poly Butylene Terephthalate (PBT), etc. also make large use of 1,4 Butanediol.
The major growth driving factor for global 1,4 Butanediol market is the growth of end use industries. The rapid industrial growth in countries of Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand for 1,4 Butanediol. China has the largest production capacity for this chemical and has thus emerged as a major producer of 1,4 Butanediol. These factors mainly drive the demand for the chemical.
Global 1,4 butanediol market is segmented as follows based on type of applications:
Polyurethane
GBL- Gamma-butyrolactone
PBT-Polybutylene Terephthalate
THF- Tetrahydrofuran
Regions like Latin America, North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan enjoy a significant market share of 1,4 butanediol. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest consumer of 1,4 butanediol, with a volume share of 63% in 2015. It is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.5% from 2016 to 2025 while North America and Europe are expected to have a slower growth in demand for the chemical, mainly due to saturation of end use industry.
The global market size for 1 4 Butanediol was valued at 6.19billion USD in 2015. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2025. The increased application of its various derivatives like GBL, PBT, THF in different industrial processes and production of spandex fiber has spurred the growth of the chemical market. Besides, the health and fitness industry offers great opportunity for expansion of the market globally due to widespread use of spandex fiber in making comfortable and flexible sportswear.
Some of the major players of global 1,4 butanediol market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,
BASF SE, Sipchem, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Bioamber Inc. and Ashland Inc.
