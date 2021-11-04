Global Body Lotion Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Body Lotion industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and USA.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Body Lotion raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, advertising cost and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Body Lotion.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Body Lotion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Body Lotion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.