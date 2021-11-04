Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Global construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to reach $386.6 million by 2025, growing by 12.09% annually during 2019-2025 owing to a rising adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 70 figures, this 169-page report “Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of global construction & demolition robots market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Players:

The report covers the profiles of major companies as well as the emerging players operating in the Construction & Demolition Robots market. By this, the market signifies the ongoing trends in the manufacturing landscape, and therefore, the market is closely analyzed over its competitive scenario on a global level.

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

The report provides an in-depth study of the Construction & Demolition Robots market by understanding its definition, key applications, and the manufacturing technology that is employed. The report further provides a comprehensive survey of key players in the market which is based on various objectives of the market including essential parameters like product outline, the quantity of production, financial health and factors that are associated with the manufacturers.

Drivers & Constraints

The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the Construction & Demolition Robots market. The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Regional Description

The analysis of Construction & Demolition Robots market is done on a global as well as regional level thus covering the following key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The analysis of the Construction & Demolition Robots market is done extensively following all these regions. The reports on regional analysis also include outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given assessment period of 2025.

Method of Research

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the market potential as per the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. The report also has a comprehensive view of the Construction & Demolition Robots market on the bases of SWOT analysis, and results are also presented simultaneously in this report. The analysis of the Construction & Demolition Robots market is included to help understand the competitive landscape in terms of various strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats allied with the industry. Inclusion of various types of application and segmentation of the Construction & Demolition Robots market is presented based on the market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. These segments have also been analyzed based on present and future trends.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction 7

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 33

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Automation Degree 41

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Function 47

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application Vertical 57

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 67

8 Competitive Landscape 130

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 163

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 169List of Tables:

