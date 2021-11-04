Global HGH Biosimilars Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

HGH Biosimilars is DNA recombinant human growth hormone, which has the same function as human growth hormone. It can promote bone, visceral and whole body growth, promote protein synthesis, affect fat and mineral metabolism, and play a key role in human growth and development. Subcutaneous injection of about 80% was absorbed, 5 hours to reach the peak of blood drug concentration, the half-life of 4 hours. About 90% of the injection dose is metabolized in the liver. Only about 0.1% of the dose is excreted from the biliary tract and the kidneys.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for HGH Biosimilars in US$ by following Product Segments.: Clinical, Experiment and Others

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

Pacira

Sun Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Sigma-Tau Group

Fudan-Zhangjiang

Teva Pharmaceutical

CSPC

Novartis

Kingond Pharm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clinical

Experiment

Segment by Application

Treament

Prevention

