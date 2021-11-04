Global Organic Cosmetic Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2024

A fresh report titled “Organic Cosmetic Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Organic Cosmetic Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Organic Cosmetic Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.5% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 19.2 billion by the end of the forecast period. Organic cosmetics are produced from the natural component of plants and flowers and these ingredients are harvested without the use of synthetic chemical compounds. Consumers worldwide prefer organic cosmetics for their skin care and these organic products include facial-cream, foundation, moisturizer, face toner, mascara, lip color, crème blush, and others.

Growth Drivers and Restraints

The increasing consumer preference towards eco-friendly products that tend to decrease the risk of harsh skin irritations and allergies are anticipated to boost up the organic cosmetic market growth across the globe. The advantages of organic products such as free of chemicals and contain only the extracts that are made of the plant roots and leaves are key reasons which are why the consumers are opting for organic cosmetics. Besides this, the government taking initiatives to promote and encourage the use of organic cosmetics and enforcing the companies operating in personal care and cosmetics market to introduce organic products over chemical products. Moreover, the increasing number of women workforces in developing and developed countries coupled with rising in disposable income are the key elements which are propelling the growth of the organic cosmetic market.

Additionally, the rising number of cases related with the skin by the usage of chemical beauty products such as skin irritation, allergies, and damage some of the body organs is growing health concern among the majority of the consumers all over the world is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the organic cosmetic market. Further, the extreme weather conditions have boosted the adoption of organic products such as organic moisturizing creams, lotions, organic sunscreen creams, SPF protection, and other products leads the demand for organic cosmetic in the market. Besides this, the companies are constantly advertising organic cosmetics on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, beauty bloggers and other digital platforms to increase their brand awareness as online platform is one of the key sources used by consumers to search for the best suitable products which may not be available in malls and retail stores. All these factors are anticipated to boost the adoption of organic cosmetics market across the globe. Further, the emerging nanotechnology applications in personal care products such as moisturizers, hair care products, makeup, and sunscreen is one of the biggest opportunities which is expected to aid the organic cosmetics market in the coming years. In terms of region, North America region led the organic cosmetic market in terms of revenue.

The increasing adoption of safe and natural products has made cosmetic manufactures to develop more organic cosmetic products. For instance, companies such as, L’Oréal, and Estée Lauder in North America are offering a considerable range of organic cosmetic products which include foundation, face toner and others compared to other regions. However, the high cost of organic skincare products may hinder the growth of the organic cosmetic market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of organic cosmetic market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Skin Care

– Makeup Cosmetics

– Others

By End-User

– Men

– Women

– Unisex

– Kids

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Sale

– Online Sale

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– L’Oreal

– Royal Labs Natural Cosmetics, Inc.

– MANA Products, Inc.

– Colorado Quality Products.

– Starflower Essentials

– Gordon Labs, Inc.

– Procter and Gamble

– Jergens

– Kao Corporation

– Johnson’s

– Other Prominent Players

