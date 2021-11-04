Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2017-2025

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Introduction:

A track geometry measurement system is used to collect data regarding the condition of a railway track to prevent any type of casualty during passenger or freight transportation. It is an essential system to monitor the track conditions to safeguard the rail network. The track geometry measurement system also provides the data for the scheduling of short term or long term maintenance of the railway tracks.

Furthermore, the track geometry measurement system is available in various operational types in the market such as, contact and no-contact. The no-contact type track geometry measurement system can be further divided into inertial-based and chord-based. The inertial-based type expected to have significant growth opportunity in the track geometry measurement system market due to its lightweight nature and compact track geometry measurement system, which provide precise geometry evaluation of a rail track in different operational conditions. However, high initial cost and lack of appropriate infrastructure for the installation of track geometry measurement system may affect the growth of the market.

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Dynamics:

Railway is one of the most vital mode of transportation for passengers and freight around the world. The demand for safety and security of rail transport is a subject of high priority in all markets. The increasing need of an effective and efficient railway track management system is expected to significantly drive the global track geometry measurement system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, to meet the growing demand for public transportation in various countries, the government authorities are focusing on expanding light rail infrastructure such as metro trains and are also expanding rail network to connect hitherto unconnected population centers. Such large scale investments on the expansion of railway networks is likely to create new growth opportunities for the track geometry measurement system market.

However, the track geometry measurement system is subjected to high initial cost and lack of suitable infrastructure for the installation of the system, which is expected to hamper the growth of the track geometry measurement system market over the forecast period.

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Segmentation:

Track geometry measurement system market can be segmented into measurement type, operation type, railway type and region.

On the basis of measurement type, global track geometry measurement system market is segmented into:

Gauge

Vertical Profile

Twist

Others (Dipped Joints, Alignment etc.)

On the basis of operation type, global track geometry measurement system market is segmented into:

Contact

No-Contact Chord-Based Inertial-Based



On the basis of railway type, global track geometry measurement system market is segmented into:

High Speed Rail

Heavy Haul Rail

Mass Transit Rail

Light Rail

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a highly lucrative region for the track geometry measurement system market owing to significant rail network expansion in the region. Countries like, China, India, and Japan etc. have a large conventional rail tracks. According to the International Energy Agency, India account for about 39% of global passenger movements on conventional rail, followed by China 27% and Japan 11%. These countries are expected to significantly drive the Asia Pacific track geometry measurement system market over the forecast period. Furthermore, Europe is also expected to have significant growth in the track geometry measurement system market owing to the presence of the world’s second largest conventional rail track network in the region.

North America region has a large conventional rail track network, which spanned 612,000 km in 2016. The rising regulatory safety requirements in the rail transportation sector is expected to significantly boost the growth of track geometry measurement system market in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to register modest growth in the track geometry measurement system market over the forecast period.

Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global track geometry measurement system market are:

ENSCO, Inc.

MERMEC Inc.

Fugro

Balfour Beatty Rail Limited

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Siemens (MRX Technologies)

S.I.M. Srl

ZG Optique SA

DMA

Egis

Goldschmidt Thermit Group

Bance & Co Ltd.

Plasser & Theurer

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the track geometry measurement system market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to track geometry measurement system market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The track geometry measurement system market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Track Geometry Measurement System Market Segments

Track Geometry Measurement System Market Dynamics

Track Geometry Measurement System Market Size

Track Geometry Measurement System Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Track Geometry Measurement System Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The track geometry measurement system market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The track geometry measurement system market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The track geometry measurement system market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

