Global Vertical Farming Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2023

A fresh report titled “Vertical Farming Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vertical Farming Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Vertical Farming market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as high crop yield, decreasing arable land, increasing demand for foods are believed to offer significant market growth opportunities in the years ahead. Asia Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by increasing population in the region.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vertical farming market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Growing System

– Hydroponics

– Aeroponics

– Aquaponics

– Others

By Equipment & 0fferings

– Lighting

– Climate Control

– Sensors

– Growing Supplies

– Hydroponics Components

– – – Pumps and Irrigation System

– – – Water Filtration System

– – – Others

– Aquaponics Components

– – – Rearing Tank

– – – Settling Basin

– – – Filtration unit

– – – Others

By Farm Products

– Leafy Greens

– Herbs

– Microgreens

– Herbs

– Tomatoes

– Medical Cannabis

– Cucumber

– Strawberry

– Peppers

– Onion

– Fish

– Flowers

– Others

By Application

– Commercial

– Home Food Production

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Pentair Plc

– Nelson and Pade Inc.

– Aerofarms

– AmHydro

– Green Life Aquaponics

– American Hydroponics

– Green Sense Farms, LLC

– Aerofarms LLC

– Gotham Greens LLC

– Green Sense Farms LLC

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vertical Farming Market

3. Global Vertical Farming Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Vertical Farming Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Vertical Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), (2017-2023)

10. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Growing System

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System

10.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings

11.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Farm Products

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products

12.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

