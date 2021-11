Honey Market : Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026

Honey is a viscous and sweet food substance produced by bees and some related insects. Bees produce honey form the sugary secretions of plants and store it in honeycomb, whereas other insects produce it by regurgitation and enzymatic activity. It is suitable for long-term storage, owing to its unique composition and chemical properties. It is widely used owing to its antimicrobial properties, promoting debridement, and it speeds up the healing process by stimulating wound tissues.

Increase in use of honey as healthy alternative for artificial sweetener, energy source, immunity system builder, and as a weight loss source is the major driver of the global honey market. Furthermore, increase in demand for honey in cosmetics and medicines is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity for the market. However, excessive consumption of honey has several potential adverse effects that reduce its consumption, which in turn hinders the market growth.

The global honey market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into date honey, flower honey, linden honey, acacia honey, and others. By application, it is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetics, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the report are Barkman Honey, Golden Acres Honey, Steens Honey, Rowse Honey Ltd, Capilano Honey, Dabur India, Bee Maid Honey, Comvita Limited, Dutch Gold Honey Inc., and HoneyLab Limited.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global honey market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

Evaluation of the competitive landscape is provided to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Honey Market Key Segments:

By Type

Date Honey

Flower Honey

Linden Honey

Acacia Honey

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Others

