Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market to 2027 – Acta, Giner, HyperSolar, iGas energy, ITM Power, McPhy Energy, Siemens AG

Hydrogen can be produced from a huge number of primary energy sources and through various technical processes. Electrolysis is one of the promising options for hydrogen production from renewable resources, which uses electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. Electrolyzers can range in size from small to large. For instance, small electrolyzer includes appliance-size equipment that is ideal for small-scale distributed hydrogen production. However, large electrolyzer includes central production facilities that could be linked directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

There are areas where transportation of hydrogen from long distances is not cost-effective, and also, the cost involved in the production of hydrogen from natural gas is comparatively higher. Thus, the end-users are seeking for small scale electrolyzers for on-site generation, which has led to an increase in adoption of hydrogen electrolyzers. The public-private partnerships for encouraging the usage of hydrogen as an automotive fuel and energy carrier is driving the growth of the hydrogen electrolyzer market. Further, the development of high-pressure electrolyzers and efficient hydrogen storage system are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the hydrogen electrolyzer market in the forecast period.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

Acta S.p.a.

Giner Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporation

HyperSolar, Inc.

iGas energy GmbH

ITM Power

McPhy Energy S.A.

Nel ASA

Siemens AG

TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment

The global Hydrogen electrolyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Water Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer. Further, based on end-user, the market is divided into Food and beverages, Automobile, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Energy, Electronics, Glass, Metal production and Fabrication, and Chemicals.

This market research report provides a big picture on Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market.

The market payers from Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market in the global market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

