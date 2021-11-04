Why Insurance Analytics Market is Set to Explode? Top Companies:  IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Salesforce, SAP AG, Microsoft

The “Global Insurance Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Insurance analytics industry with a focus on the global Insurance analytics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Insurance analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, enterprise and geography. The global Insurance analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Insurance analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Salesforce, SAP AG, Microsoft, OpenText, Verisk Analytics, Hexaware, Pegasystems and Microstretagy

Furiously rising competition, stringent regulatory environment and shifting customer loyalties are imposing huge pressure on the insurance companies to update their business model, efficiently enhance the processes and streamline operations. These imperatives have therefore resulted in a demand for analytics in the insurance industry. An insurance analytics solution provides analytical tools for the entire insurance value chain, which includes casualty and property, pension, life and annuity.

The rapidly maturing digital business infrastructure has dramatically changed the opportunities for the analytics solution developers. Today, the insurance businesses are preferring “made-to-fit” solutions rather than “one size fits all”. In addition, the increasing cases of fraud in the industry have substantially increased the demand for analytics solution in the market, thus contributing to the growth of insurance analytics market.

