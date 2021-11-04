Laser Materials Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BASF, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical

Lasers are light-emitting devices comprising laser diodes, circuit board, laser cases, and optics. They are used in electrical and electronics industry, and laser materials such as ceramics and metals are extensively used in semiconductor devices. Other laser materials such as glass, plastics, and epoxy-based materials are used in semiconductor devices to encapsulate electronic components such as laser diodes, capacitors, and resistors and protect them from damage and short circuit.

The analysts forecast the Global Laser Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the laser materials market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of laser materials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, laser materials market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Evonik

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Morgan Advanced Materials

Market driver

• Increased demand for metallic laser products

Market challenge

• High price of raw materials

Market trend

• Rise in the adoption of laser technology by the medical industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE

• Segmentation by material type

• Comparison by material type

• Metal – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Glass – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Plastic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Ceramic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by material type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increase in demand for plastic lasers

• Rise in adoption of laser technology by the medical industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• BASF

• Evonik

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Saint Gobain

Continued…..

