Manual Wheelchair Market Key Players: Etac AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Medical Depot

A fresh report titled “Manual Wheelchair Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Manual Wheelchair Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

A manual wheelchair is a manually operated wheeled mobility device. It is used by an individual for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to physiological or physical illness, injury, or disability. The selection of manual wheelchair is purely decided according to the needs and mobility level of the user. Wheelchair is best decided when the user who will be operating the chair evaluates individual needs, including lifestyle activities, the amount of time the chair is expected to be used on a daily basis, and the situation and criteria of their condition. The design of every wheelchair supports medical condition and application of disabled person. Increase in geriatric population is one of the primary factors that fuels the growth of the wheelchair market in the coming years.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3389

Life expectancy of individuals has increased in recent times and they prefer to engage themselves in more active and youthful activities. For instance, elderly people are also spending their time in activities such as skiing or windsurfing. With an increased interest in challenging and youthful activities, spinal cord injuries are expected to increase. Damage to the spinal cord can impact sensory, motor, and reflex capabilities. After an injury, a manual wheelchair is the most important device for mobility. In addition, increase in automotive and sporting accidents will also cause an increase in spinal cord injuries; thus, driving the growth of the manual wheelchair market.

Other factors that strengthen the growth of this market include growth in technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector, are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the developed and developing countries. However, inclination of consumer toward electric and automated wheelchairs hinder the growth of the manual wheelchair market. Recent advancements in material and engineering design of manual wheelchair are expected to drive the growth of the wheelchair market during the forecast period.

The global manual wheelchair market is segmented based on category, design & function, end user, and region. Based on category, it is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. Based on design & function, it is classified into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, standing wheelchair, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into homecare, institution, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players analyzed in this market are Etac AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare), Medline Industries, Inc., Meyra Group, NOVA Medical Products, Panthera AB, and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

Key Benefits for Manual Wheelchair Market:

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the manual wheelchair market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global manual wheelchair market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Manual Wheelchair Key Market Segments:

By Category

– Adult

– Pediatric

By Design and Function

– Basic Wheelchair

– Sports Wheelchair

– Bariatric Wheelchair

– Standing Wheelchair

– Others

End User

– Homecare

– Institution

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– United Arab Emirates(UAE)

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/manual-wheelchair-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Rise in spinal cord injuries

3.5.1.3. Increase in incidence of disabilities and accidents

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Inclination toward electric and automated wheelchairs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of technologically advanced& customized products

3.5.3.2. Opportunities in the unpenetrated and under penetrated developing countries

CHAPTER 4: MANUAL WHEELCHAIR MARKET, BY CATEGORY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Adult wheelchair

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Pediatric Wheelchair

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL MANUAL WHEELCHAIR MARKET, BY DESGIN & FUNCTION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Basic Wheelchair

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Sports Wheelchair

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Bariatric Wheelchair

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Standing Wheelchair

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3389

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com