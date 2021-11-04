Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

The Mobile Satellite Services Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Mobile Satellite Services Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile Satellite Services Market Report Provides the Following:

Key Market Trends:

Voice Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

Companies are offering portable and fixed phone services that provide essential voice calls and messaging, for businesses operating in remote regions across the world. These voice services can be used on land, at sea, and in the air. They utilize advanced satellite communications network, offering clear voice quality and minimal call drop out.

For government agencies, voice mobile satellite services are an effective solution to manage coast guards and forest rangers, allowing them to help people on the borders and the islands. This is necessary during natural disasters.

Apart from government agencies, businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure continuous, uninterrupted communications for their crews in the fishery, mining, transport, construction, and tourism industries. Individual customers also benefit from voice satellite services, especially those who are always on the move or working in areas without cellular networks.

Companies support polar adventurers by providing them with voice satellite services, which enable satellite connectivity for mobile devices where terrestrial networks cannot reach. For instance, Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! on his Antarctica trip.

Companies are also adopting voice-based mobile satellite services to keep their employees connected with their families and close friends. For instance, Inmarsat offers one of the services called ChatCard, which helps to reduce feelings of isolation at sea, by giving crewmembers the freedom to stay in touch with family and friends, anywhere.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, is one of the largest markets for mobile satellite services. The growth in demand from end-user industries, such as government, maritime, aviation, among others, is boosting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the region has advanced foothold technological infrastructure and improved network connectivity.

The government agencies in the region have taken significant efforts to introduce new satellite and navigation systems, which have further boosted the growth of the satcom industry. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded the contract of USD 130 million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite (AFSPC) -52 satellites in the late FY2020.

Recently, SES GS announced that the U.S. General Services Administration’s Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program had awarded SES Government Solutions the spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).

This will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of most innovative offerings, including high throughput connectivity on multi-orbit satellite fleet. Complex solutions will have any combination of fixed and mobile satellite services, service-enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment, such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.

Mobile Satellite Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Mobile Satellite Services Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Mobile Satellite Services Market

Chapter 3: Mobile Satellite Services Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Mobile Satellite Services Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Mobile Satellite Services Market

