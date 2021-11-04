Modular Data Center Market Grows Will Grow Pervasively at 24.1% by 2025 | Baselayer Technology, Bladeroom Group, Dell, Emerson Electric, Flexenclosure AB , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Huawei Technologies, IBM, Rittal GmBH, Schneider Electric

Market Report Titled “ Modular Data Center Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally.

Developing digital ecosystem of highly connected devices, applications and components, and increasing inception of technologies such as IoT and Big Data is resulting in high growth in the amount of new data, data traffic, and thus the need for its storage. This enormously growing data is highly impacting the data center investments, growth of cloud and collocation services providers across various geographical regions. Increasing mobile and internet users is also impacting the data growth. Traditional brick and mortar data centers were unable to scale up to the modern operational requirements in short time. A need for quicker data center deployments along with the flexibility to scale it up and down had arisen in the modular data center market leading to the development.

The reports cover key developments in the Modular Data Center market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Modular Data Center market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Modular Data Center market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Baselayer Technology

LLC, Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Dell, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Rittal GmBH

Schneider Electric

The “Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Modular Data Center industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Modular Data Center market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Modular Data Center market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global modular data center market accounted for US$ 2.65 Bn in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 22.41 Bn in 2025.

BFSI, Telecom & IT, Energy, Government, Education & Research and others are the segments which classify the global modular data center market on the basis of verticals. Geographically the entire market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East Africa. It has been analyzed that the Asia Pacific market would grow at the highest CAGR value. Primary reason for rapid growth being the adoptions of modular data centers by SMEs in developing economies of this region along with government’s initiatives towards digital economies in countries like India.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Modular Data Center market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Modular Data Center Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Modular Data Center market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Modular Data Center market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Modular Data Center Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Modular Data Center Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Modular Data Center Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Modular Data Center Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

