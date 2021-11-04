Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Mononucleosis Diagnostic market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , mononucleosis diagnostics refers to the detection of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The market comprises various detection tests used for the diagnosis of mononucleosis. There are various tests available in the market, such as the monospot test, complete blood count test, and Epstein Barr virus (EBV) antibody test. Furthermore, the market is segmented by the end user, which is further sub-segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and other end users.

    Key Insights of Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Mononucleosis Diagnostic
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors that are responsible for the growth of the global mononucleosis diagnostics market include the rising health awareness and knowledge among patients, technological advancements leading to faster diagnosis, and the rise in the adolescent population. These factors are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.
  • Mononucleosis is an infectious disease caused due to the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), with infection typically occurring in teenagers. This virus can spread through the saliva. If anyone gets EBV, they may probably become immune to mononucleosis for the rest of their life. The rising awareness and knowledge about mononucleosis are driving the growth of the market. The virus that causes mononucleosis plays a role in the development of various types of head and neck cancer, thereby leading to awareness among the general population. Furthermore, there is an increase in the adolescent population across the world, particularly in Southeast Asia, which is expected to drive the overall growth of the market. As mononucleosis occurs in younger people, the large patient pool is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market. According to the estimates of the United States Census Bureau, in 2017, there were 41,910,114 people aged between 10-19 in the United States, which is approximately 13% of the total population. In addition, according to the data published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), an estimated 60% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa is below the age of 25.

    Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Arlington Scientific Inc.
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Immunostics Inc.
  • Meridian Bioscience
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Monospot Test Segment by Test Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

    A monospot test, also known as a heterophile antibody test, is a rapid test for the detection of infectious mononucleosis caused due to Epstein–Barr virus (EBV). This test is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the benefits associated with the test, such as non-interference with other tests, accurate results, rapid detection of antibodies, and cost-effectiveness. The monospot test can be used in the detection of other diseases with similar symptoms, such as HIV, cytomegalovirus infection, and strep throat. Serological tests are the most common types of tests performed by the doctors to assign stage-specific treatments to patients. The major market players are focusing on the development of advanced products, which is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the rising disease prevalence and the increase in awareness and knowledge regarding the disease are expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Market

    The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest growth rate for the mononucleosis diagnostic market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising adolescent population in the region is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the estimates of UNICEF, more than half of all adolescents across the world live in Asia, while South Asia is home to the largest number of adolescents in any region in the world (around 340 million ). South Asia is followed by East Asia and the Pacific, with around 277 million. Thus, owing to the number of adolescents, the region is expected to hold tremendous market opportunities over the forecast period.

    Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Provides The Following:

    Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market
    • Chapter 3: Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market

