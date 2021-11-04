Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Nebulizer Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Nebulizer Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Nebulizer Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Nebulizer market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Nebulizer is a medical device that converts the drug into mist and delivers it directly to the lungs. The technique of nebulization is commonly used for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD. There are various devices that can be used for nebulization. Some of the devices are rechargeable, and electrically powered ones are the most widely used.

    Key Insights of Nebulizer Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Nebulizer
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The global nebulizer market was valued at USD 862.75 million in 2018, and it is estimated to value at USD 1,255.33 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. There are certain factors that are driving the market growth, including rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and rising geriatric population base.
  • Nebulizers are respiratory drug delivery devices that transform liquid medications into aerosols (liquid particles in a gas). The drug is converted into a mist that can be directly delivered to the patient’s lungs. The rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases and rapid technological advances are among the key factors driving the usage of nebulizers.
  • The adoption is also increasing, due to the demand for new technologies with higher quality, smaller size, lighter weight, and ease of accessibility, by the patients.
  • Thus, the increasing demand for home healthcare devices is driving the growth of the market studied.

    Nebulizer Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Briggs Healthcare
  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
  • GF Health Products Inc.
  • Invacare Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Omron Corporation
  • PARI Pharma

    Key Market Trends:

    Mesh Nebulizer Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

    The mesh nebulizer segment of the global nebulizer market is expected to witness a high CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

    Mesh nebulizers have become the first choice for new nebulized pharmaceutical drug developments. Thus it was estimated that mesh nebulizers will be increasingly adopted in the coming future. This is due to the portability, convenience, and speed of treatment, owing to their low residual volumes and accurate lung delivery. Thus, technological advancements in mesh nebulizers, with the development of an innovative solution, are likely to further drive the growth of the market in the future.

    There has also been a rising adoption of portable nebulizers by patients, which is contributing toward the market growth. Portable nebulizers are expected to witness robust growth, owing to the ease and convenience of use, technological advancement in devices, and launch of several new products in recent years.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so over the Forecast Period

    The North American nebulizer market is growing, due to the continuous innovations in technology. As the population in the region follows a fast-moving lifestyle, patients are looking for more portable nebulizer devices that can be transferred easily in time of need for patients suffering from asthma and other airway diseases.

    In addition, healthcare cost containment issues, post economic crisis in the United States, have required the government to introduce new strategies to reduce patient stays in hospitals. This provided impetus to homecare services, which in turn, created a favorable environment for the growth of the nebulizer market.

    Nebulizer Market Provides The Following:

    Nebulizer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Nebulizer Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Nebulizer Market
    • Chapter 3: Nebulizer Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Nebulizer Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Nebulizer Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Nebulizer Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Nebulizer Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Nebulizer Market

