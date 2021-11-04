Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Pet Food Nutraceutical Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Pet Food Nutraceutical Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Pet Food Nutraceutical market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of People Adopting Pets

Due to changes in lifestyle, pet humanization is on the rise in different countries. The increasing pet ownership among younger generations, in particular, consumed by social media and adoption of the western lifestyle, is the main driver of the market. Hence, an increasing number of people in the country are treating pets as members of the family. The rise of the middle class and easy access to the internet are a few other drivers contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Urbanization trends in many countries have also contributed to the growth in sales of prepared pet foods, as these products are more convenient and more suitable for the busy lifestyles of urban dwellers. An important part of pet humanization is the safety and nutritional needs of pets, which is also a result of consumers being educated about labeling and the ingredients used in products. Although these extra considerations come at a higher cost, the rise of the middle-class population in the world, coupled with higher disposable income, is contributing to the sales of commercial pet foods, globally.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The North American market is the first respondent to any major global trend or consumer pattern; the high level of market penetration and corresponding infrastructure are cited as reasons for the pioneering attitude. The concept of pet humanization’ is the major trend that is consolidating both the pet care and pet food markets into a sense of overall pet well-being. One significant outcome of this trend is the consumer focus toward nutraceutical foods and remedies from the comfort or treat foods. This focus is well visible in the marketing and new product launches of the major firms.

The United States is expected to lead the pack, followed by Canada and Mexico. The rapid increase in urbanization rates and income levels that are expected of Mexico are fuelling the high expectations of the market. The increasing forces of globalization and infrastructure improvement are giving rise to considerable growth in the other regions of North America.

