Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2019 Global Analysis By Top Key Players Ca Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Planisware, Changepoint , Corporation, Innotas, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Celoxis Technologies, Planview, Workfront, Inc.Microsoft Corporation

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. Various definitions and classifications of the ABC industry, applications of the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and chain structure are given in this Project Portfolio Management (PPM) report. With the use of excellent resources and latest tools, this best in class Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market research report has been created to aid your business growth.

Some of The Leading Players of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market

Ca Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Planisware

Changepoint Corporation

Innotas

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Celoxis Technologies

Planview

Workfront, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

With growing complexities in managing numerous projects and scrutinizing large amount of data, companies face a lot of hardships to maintain the work space efficiency, while optimizing all the possessions such as financial, resources and time. To cure this problem, Project Portfolio Management (PPM) was introduced, a PPM software aims to fulfill the project management requirements of an organization. The Project Portfolio Management tool is all about collaborating and tuning tools, culture and people within a standard structure of business. The PPM tool is designed to provide organizations with supreme visibility in a business process and facilitate alignment in projects, business objectives and corporate strategies. Several other industry verticals except Information Technology are expected to implement responsive project management techniques in future. This technology is trending up briskly, and is expected to create a striking opportunity for market vendors in next few years.

Increasing complications in project handling is expected to generate high demand in PPM solutions globally. The demand is further projected to be driven by factors like the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) or workforce mobility. BYOD enables employees of a company to bring their own devices to the premises, this not only helps them to save money but also creates employee satisfaction. Thus, numerous organizations have already implemented this module in their business for better project management. The major factors beholding the market growth include, prevailing apprehensions related to installation and usage, and security concerns regarding the software as a service (SaaS)-based PPM solution.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Landscape

4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Analysis- Global

6 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

