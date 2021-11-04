Robot Controllers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global largest market is in China. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 67934 units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 27.28%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 48559 units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 19.50%.

There are major three classification of robot controllers in this report, the single-axis robot controllers, four-axis robot controllers and six-axis robot controllers. Globally, the production share in 2015 of each type of robot controllers is 11.60%, 21.61% and 43.34%, respectively.

At present, in developed countries, the robot controllers industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe.

The worldwide market for Robot Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Robot Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.