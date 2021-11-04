Robotics Market in Mining Industry 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Autonomous Solutions, Caterpillar, Komatsu

Robotics in mining includes robotics systems such as autonomous trucks, autonomous haulage systems, mobile robot platforms, industrial robots, robotic loaders, and drilling systems, used in the mining industry.

The analysts forecast the Global robotics market in mining industry to grow at a CAGR of 27.01% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the robotics market in mining industry. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales of hardware, software, and services

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global robotics market in mining industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Autonomous Solutions

• Caterpillar

• Clearpath Robotics

• Komatsu

• Nabors Industries

Market driver

• Increase in technology investment by mining companies

Market challenge

• High cost of deployment

Market trend

• The adoption of innovative business models

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

