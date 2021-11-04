Selenious Acid Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026
The Selenious Acid Market analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is an exhaustive study of the current trends driving this vertical across assorted geographies. Significant details pertaining to the market share, market size, application, statistics, and revenue are summed up in the research study.
Selenious Acid Market Introduction
Selenious acid is a principal Oxo acid of selenium which is also known as selenic acid or selenium dioxide. In the market, selenious acid is available in the form of white crystalline powder by the chemical manufacturers and is offered mostly in the USP grade that makes it applicable for pharmaceutical applications. Selenious acid finds a major application in steel industry for colouring and coat prevention where it is used to protect colour and to change it from greyish silver to greyish blue or black in steel via a process called bluing. Besides steel industry, selenious acid is widely used by chemical industries for chemical darkening and patination of metals such as bronze, brass and copper. In educational institutes and laboratories, selenious acid is used as an oxidizing agent or in preparation of other compounds such as glyoxal for laboratory experiments and educational purposes. Besides these, selenious acid finds another important application in chemical reagent industry where selenious acid is used as one of the key chemicals for preparation is Mecke reagent that is used widely for drug testing purposes.
Selenious Acid Market Drivers
The drive in growth of global selenious acid market can be attributed to global hike in demand for multivitamins. Seleniuos acid is used as an inactive substance that serves as the vehicle or medium for multivitamin production. To cater the global demand for multivitamins, drug manufacturers are expanding their production potential, which in turn drives the demand for chemicals used in their production. Consequently, the demand for ASP grade selenious acid is increasing and the global market for selenious acid is expanding.
The continuous growth in production of equipments, automatives, utensils and other steel based products worldwide has led to an increased demand for selenious acid that is used in colouing and as a colour protectant in steel. This has in turn driven the selenious acid market towards positive growth
Selenious Acid Market Restraints
The global selenious acid market is restrained by the availability of alternate chemicals that offer applications similar to selenious acid available in the market. For instance, alternatives to the use of selenious acid for steel colouring and protection are copper sulfate and phosphoric acid.
Selenious Acid Market Trends
Most of the manufacturers provide selenious acid in USP or industrial grade that is used by pharmaceutical and other chemical industries. But further expansion of selenious acid applications to research laboratories has driven the availability of selenious acid in molecular biology grade which is specifically used for research applications in laboratories.
Selenious Acid Market Segmentation
The global Selenious Acid market can be segmented on the basis of grade, applications and end-use industries.
On the basis of grade, the global Selenious Acid market can be segmented as:
- USP grade
- Molecular Biology grade
- Reagent grade
On the basis of applications, the global Selenious Acid market can be segmented as:
- Chemical synthesis
- Excipient in multivitamins
- Salt synthesis
- Alkaloid reagent
- Reducing or oxidizing agent
- Determination of hydrogen fluoride, titanium and zirconium
- Spectral analysis
- Research and laboratory
- Source of other Selenium compounds
- Radiopharmaceutical labeling
- Others
On the basis of end-use industries, the global selenious Acid market can be segmented as:
- Chemical
- Research and development
- Pharmaceuticals
- Steel industry
- Others
Selenious Acid Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Selenious Acid market that include manufacturers, suppliers or distributors are
- American Elements
- Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
- Aakash Manthan Industries
- Triveni Chemicals
- Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Sellwell(Group) Chemical Factory
- DNS Fine Chemicals & Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- SAJAN OVERSEAS PVT. LTD.
- B Enterprises
- Stratech
- Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
- Forcast Chemicals
Selenious Acid Market Regional Outlook
The use of selenious acid in steel coating and colouring attributes a big share of selenious acid market to the North America and Latin America where in the demand for lightweight automotive and other steel cut equipment is observed to be maximum. These regions are followed by other regions that includes Asia Pacific where the increasing population and GDPs of Asian Pacific countries are driving the global selenious acid market macro economically.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Market potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint