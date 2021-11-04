Significant Insights of Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024

Press Release

Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices

Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Industry. Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The minimally-invasive surgery devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 8%, over the forecast period. The major factors for the growth of the minimally-invasive surgery devices market include the higher acceptance rate of minimally-invasive surgeries over traditional surgeries, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders, and technological advancements.
  • Minimally-invasive surgeries (MIS) cause less post-operative pain, and hence, patients receive smaller dosages of pain killers. As there are minimal cuts or stitches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter, and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions made through the muscles, and these muscles take a considerable amount of time to heal, whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions, leading to quicker recovery. In addition, the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The main advantage of MIS over the traditional open surgeries is the higher precision due to video-assisted equipment, which produces a better and magnified image of the organs or body parts being operated. These surgeries are gaining wider acceptance among the geriatric population, due to the relatively shorter recovery time. Few organizations, such as the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) and the International Society of Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE), are collaborating with healthcare agencies in South Africa, to create awareness about the benefits of MIS, and improve the adoption rate. Thus, owing to the benefits associated with minimally-invasive surgeries, the adoption rate is increasing, which may increase the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of this report, minimally-invasive surgical devices refer to electrosurgical systems, robot-assisted surgical systems, and surgical equipment, which are used during the minimally-invasive procedure. The minimally-invasive neurosurgery device market is growing at a significant rate, due to various benefits associated with minimally-invasive procedures, such as less recovery time, minimal pain to the patients, shortened hospital stay, and high accuracy. The market is segmented by products, application, and geography.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market Are:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • GE Healthcare
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Zimmer Biomet

    Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market

