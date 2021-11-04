Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market 2025 Size to Grow at 10.7% CAGR with Top Industry Experts as Accenture, Amdocs, Ericsson, goTransverse International, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Oracle, Redknee, SAP SE, XURA

The Insight Partners published a research report on Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market and provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

The key factors driving the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market are improving needs for innovative billing and revenue management solutions and services, high growth of telecom industry in the last decade and increasing data consumption trend, and increasing mobile penetration in emerging market are positively impacting Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market is quite fragmented with a number of players dominating across their respective regions, globally. Market players are seeking to gain market share through solution differentiation. In addition, key players in this market are constantly innovating and rolling out new solutions and services to strengthen its market presence for further gain profits.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Amdocs, Inc.

CERILLION PLC

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Ericsson

goTransverse International, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Redknee, Inc.

SAP SE

XURA

The constant urge and requirement for providing rich communication services and improved high-quality customer experiences is cajoling telecom billing and revenue management solution and services providers to further push the innovation envelope and develop such solutions and services, which are compatible and at-par for full filling the dynamic requirement and demand of end-users with improved scalability, flexibility, and functionality. Efficient and flexible billing and revenue management solutions help the CSP’s to further monetize the data and service usage, providing the company with improved real-time data analytical capabilities and efficiency to channelize their revenue streams by further providing customized solutions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management based on by type, component, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Telecom Billing and Revenue Management with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further drivers evaluate market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

