Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market Is Likely to Witness Tremendous Growth by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.6%

Latest market study on Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market 2025 by Types (Remotely Operated Vehicle and Autonomous); and Applications (Commercial, Defense, and Research) – Global Analysis and Forecast", the UUV market is estimated to reach US$ 3.99 Bn by 2025 from US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017. The report includes the key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Latest market study on Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market 2025 by Types (Remotely Operated Vehicle and Autonomous); and Applications (Commercial, Defense, and Research) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the UUV market is estimated to reach US$ 3.99 Bn by 2025 from US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017. The report includes the key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global market for unmanned underwater vehicle market is expected to exhibit high growth in near future. The increase in UUV demand is expected to be experienced across the globe. For instance, major navies in the APAC region, especially China and India are emphasizing on the development of submarines, however, the demand for unmanned vehicles are also gaining momentum substantially in order to effectively monitor illegal access in the maritime boundaries of these countries. Despite the factors restraining the market growth, the rising demand for UUV in rapidly developing economies of APAC is projected to generate optimal growth opportunities during the forecast period. Also, increasing activities of Russian submarines around the Scandinavian countries in the Baltic Sea, and near the UK have fueled the demand for the more effective undersea surveillance systems using unmanned vehicles in the European region.

The market for the unmanned underwater vehicle is concentrated with large numbers of well-established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The major companies operating in the market include Kongsberg Gruppen, ECA Group, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Saab AB, Subsea 7 S.A., L-3 Technologies, International Submarine Engineering, and Gabri S.r.L among others.

The global UUV market is segmented into: by types, applications, and geography.

The global UUV market is segmented into: by types, applications, and geography. The market for UUV is anticipated to expand at a prime growth rate in the APAC region during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The major market share is captured by North America, pertaining to the large number of manufacturers, and suppliers in the region. Moreover, software companies are also enhancing the capabilities of the vehicles by introducing advanced programs and software. In addition, the US Defense authority is continuously investing significant amounts in research and developments, resulting in advanced technology, which in turn is increasing the demand for such unmanned marine systems, among US Navy as well as international naval forces. Along with these factors, the significant rise in hydrographic and oceanographic studies in the developed countries and developing economies are bolstering the market for the unmanned underwater vehicle in North America region. On the other hand, countries in Asia Pacific region such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India among others are constantly spending substantial amounts in development and procurement of advanced unmanned undersea robots. The defense sector captured the majority of the market in the Asia Pacific, while the unmanned marine robots are gaining prominence in the commercial sectors of Asia Pacific region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market in these regions.

The report segments the global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle market as follows:

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market – By Type

Remotely Operated Vehicle

Autonomous

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market – By Applications

Commercial

Defense

Research

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Russia

U.K.

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E.

South America (SAM)

Brazil

