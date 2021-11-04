Wealth Management Market is Predicted to Seek Continuous Growth | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The wealth management market consists of sales of wealth management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of assets. This market covers financial and investment advice, retirement planning and legal or estate planning but excludes accounting and tax services. The market size is the revenues generated from the fees and commissions levied on the assets being managed. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, net or gross. This market includes the custodian charges of the firms as well as any other fees. margins or service charges but excludes brokerage fees levied on securities transactions unless they are included within the service fees or commissions.

North America was the largest region in the global wealth management market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global wealth management market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global wealth management market.

Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights around clients. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also helping wealth management companies to track business performance Increase client acquisition and retention rates Increase sales and offer real time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston used Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.

Scope of the report :

Markets Covered: Bank, Insurer, Independent

Companies Mentioned: Agricultural Bank of China, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, wealth management indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Wealth Management Market Characteristics

4. Wealth Management Market Product Analysis

5. Wealth Management Market Supply Chain

6. Wealth Management Market Customer Information

7. Wealth Management Market Trends And Strategies

8. Wealth Management Market Size And Growth

9. Wealth Management Market Regional Analysis

10. Wealth Management Market Segmentation

11. Wealth Management Market Metrics

12. Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market

13. Western Europe Wealth Management Market

14. Eastern Europe Wealth Management Market

15. North America Wealth Management Market

16 South America Wealth Management Market

17. Middle East Wealth Management Market

18. Africa Wealth Management Market

19. Wealth Management Market Competitive Landscape

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Wealth Management Market

21. Market Background: Investments Market

22. Recommendations

23. Appendix

24. Copyright And Disclaimer

