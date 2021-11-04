Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Pet Wearable Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

The Pet Wearable Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Pet Wearable Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Key Market Trends:

Identification and Tracking Segment, by Application, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The identification and tracking segment of the pet wearable market is expected to register the largest market share over the forecast period, and is likely to record a CAGR of 10.34%.

One of the most common uses of pet wearables, such as smart collars, is tracking the whereabouts of pet animals using GPS. With the help of wearables, not only can the owners track their pets, but the devices also help other people identify pets that have strayed off and return them to their rightful owners. Owners can track the location of their pets and identify them easily within limited time, just by using their smartphones.

According to the American Humane Association, it is estimated that 10 million dogs and cats go missing or are stolen in the United States alone, each year. One in three pets is likely to become lost at some point during its life. Hence, with wearables, such as the GPS tracking device, the chances of a pet getting lost or stolen may reduce drastically. All such factors are driving the market, and are helping in the increasing usage and adoption of pet wearables by the owners, especially in the western countries.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the pet wearable market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share in the pet wearable market over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of companion animals, high disposable income, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. The rise in awareness about pet health among pet owners, the increase in product innovation, sophisticated technology, and a high percentage of tech-savvy owners are some other significant factors driving the growth of the US pet wearable market.

