(2018 – 2023) Global Hull Coatings Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Hull Coatings Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Hull Coatings market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Hull Coatings market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Hull Coatings Market are –

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Jotun

Hempel A/S

Chugoku Marine Paints

Ltd

BASF SE

Boero Bartolomeo SpA

Sherwin-Williams

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885073

The global hull coatings market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the growing ship building industry in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the increasing production rates of leisure boats and cruise ships around the world.

Increasing Production Activities in the Marine Industry

Coatings are used for both interior and exterior purposes on yachts and other leisure boats. A significant share of demand comes from the coatings used for yachts. Yacht coatings are available in different variants, such as premium topcoats, high-build surfaces, various protective primers, finishing primers, and antifouling paints. In addition, cruise travelling has outpaced the general leisure travelling segment, with the global cruise passengers estimated to be around 25.8 million and projected to grow to 27.2 million in 2018, according to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). This growth is anticipated to continue further, which, in turn, is expected to create a surge in the demand for hull coatings used for repair and maintenance purposes. Also, it is estimated that 27 ships, for river and ocean cruising purposes, would be coming by the end of 2018, coming up, increasing the consumption of hull coatings at a significant rate.

Marine Vessels Occupy the Majority Share

Marine vessels are the single largest users of hull coatings. High-performance hull coatings or anti-fouling coatings provide lifelong benefits, including extended dry-dock intervals and reduced time in dry-dock, lower future maintenance costs, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions through lower fuel consumption. The vessel coatings market is estimated to increase rapidly, due to growth in the shipbuilding industry in recent years. Despite the dip in demand, the recovery of oil & gas offshore exploration activities is supporting the growth of the offshore support vessels market. In addition, growing oil trade through vessels in the Middle East & African region is expected to boost the demand for aftermarket hull coatings in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to be the Dominant Region

Asia-Pacific is currently the dominating region, in terms of consumption of hull coatings, owing to the manufacturing of new ships and dry dockings in the region. The booming shipbuilding and offshore structure industries in Korea, Japan, and China are majorly driving the market. Countries, like Singapore, India, and Vietnam, are also expected to turn out to be vital markets for the shipbuilding and maintenance activities in the region. This can be attributed to the lower costs and technological advances and workmanship levels in the region. Despite the recent slowdown in the Chinese shipbuilding industry, the bright prospects for growth of the hull coatings market in many countries in the region are expected to increase the usage of hull coatings during the forecast period.

Have any Query Related Hull Coatings market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885073

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Hull Coatings product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Hull Coatings region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Hull Coatings growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Hull Coatings market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Hull Coatings market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Hull Coatings market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Hull Coatings suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Hull Coatings product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Hull Coatings market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Hull Coatings market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Hull Coatings Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Hull Coatings market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Hull Coatings market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Hull Coatings Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12885073

Hull Coatings Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Hull Coatings market, scope of report and include research phases

Hull Coatings market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Hull Coatings market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Hull Coatings Market, Hull Coatings Europe Market, Hull Coatings APAC Market, Hull Coatings Market By Application, Hull Coatings Market By Rising Trends, Hull Coatings Market Development, Hull Coatings Market Forecast, Hull Coatings Market Future, Hull Coatings Market Growth, Hull Coatings Market In Key Countries, Hull Coatings Market Latest Report, Hull Coatings Market Swot Analysis, Hull Coatings Market Top Manufacturers, Hull Coatings Sales Market, Hull Coatings United States Market, Hull Coatings Market share, Hull Coatings Market Size, Hull Coatings market Trends, Hull Coatings Market 2018, Hull Coatings market 2019