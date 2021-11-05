(2018 – 2023) Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 2.9% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market are –

Abbott Laboratories

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding Ag

Sanofi Sa

The novel drug delivery systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9%, during the forecast period, 2018-2023. There is a continuous growth in the market of drug delivery systems and is forecasted to continue to grow at an impressive rate in future also.

Requirement of Controlled Release of Drugs

The method by which a drug is being delivered can have significant influence on its efficacy. Many of the drugs have an optimum concentration range and requirement of controlled release of drugs in the body has to be there. The concentrations above or below the concentration range can be toxic or can produce no therapeutic benefits at all. Transdermal patches, implants, nasal systems, microcapsules, etc. are some of the common systems that are considered under the controlled release systems. Hence, the requirement of controlled release of drugs leads to drive the novel drug delivery systems market.

The other factors include advancement in pharmacology promoting increased adoption of novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) and technological advancements promoting development of NDDS.

Stability Issues with the NDDS System

The stability of the delivery system is one of the most important factors, which effects the drug delivery systems market. Liposomes are the most common nanocarriers for drug delivery owing to the several advantages they offer over other delivery systems. Liposomes help in stabilizing therapeutic compounds and improved biodistribution of compounds to target sites in vivo. However, stability of liposome-based drug delivery systems is a major concern, which is restraining the growth of this market.

The other restraining factors also include the stringent regulatory guidelines and product recalls.

North America Dominates the Market

North America has dominated the novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market in 2016 with a revenue share of around 37%. North America holds the major share in the market owing to the factors, such as growing R&D in the field of drug delivery systems, the high adoption rate of new technologies, and supportive reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness growth in the novel drug delivery systems market in the upcoming future.

Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market, scope of report and include research phases

Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market

