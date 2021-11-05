(2018 – 2023) Global Warehouse Robotics Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Warehouse Robotics Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 12.09% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Warehouse Robotics market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Warehouse Robotics market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Warehouse Robotics Market are –

Abb Robotics

Dematic Group (Kion Group)

Kiva Systems (Amazon Robotics)

Swisslog Holdings (Kuka Ag)

Rmt Robotics (Cimcorp)

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Yamaha Robotics

Daifuku North America Holding Company

Ats Automation Tooling System Inc.

Fetch Robotics

Bleum Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886044

The global warehouse robotics market was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD 4.97 billion by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of this report is limited to the type of warehouse robots, such as mobile robots, articulated robots, scara robots, and cartesian robots, among others, functions performed by warehouse robots, such as storage & retrieval, transport, picking & palletizing, and packaging, among others, and end-user industry, such as e-commerce, automotive, food & beverage, chemical, electrical, paper & textile, among others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Electronics & electrical vendors have always concentrated on their materials to be smoothly handled, when shipments happen. Robotics can be classified into industrial robotics and service robotics. Warehouse Robots are the ones used for activities, such as palletizing, replenishment, assembling, disassembling, consolidation, sorting, packaging, labeling, inspection, storage, etc. In last 10 decades warehouse robotics have found to be growing & expanding their function in different Industries.

Mobile robots are mostly used in the warehouse to sort the electronic goods in their respective pallets. Articulated robots are widely used in the various industries for assembling, picking, and machine tending. Articulated robots are in demand for automation with time saving, being the main driver. Cartesian robots are used to hold and position various varieties of end-effectors, like assembly, dispensing, material handling, palletizing, picking & placing, packaging, unitizing, and sorting.

Growing E-commerce Industry is the Major Driver for the Market

The e-commerce market is growing rapidly, and e-commerce sales accounted for one-tenth of total retail sales worldwide in 2017, which thereby increases the need for more logistics workers. Growth of e-commerce is very high in Asia, and it is expected that the retail market in China would be equal to that of UK, France, Germany, Japan, and US combined, by 2020.

Until now, robots haven’t made much impact on the logistics part, but now logistics workers are beginning to collaborate with robots to ensure customers faster service and high quality. Large companies, like Amazon and Walmart, are focusing on warehouse automation to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency. Thus, the focus on warehouse robotics is growing. Warehouse robotics will help companies to not only reduce overhead costs, but also increase productivity with consistency and accuracy.

China is the Largest Market for Warehouse Robots

China has been the world’s largest market for industrial robots for five years, accounting for over 30 percent of the global market. Nearly 110,000 industrial robots were sold in China, in 2017. Moreover, China is expected to have over 415,000 industrial robots, surpassing North America, and the European Union in the number of robots deployed in factories by 2019. China is also one of the world’s largest importers of robots, and is expected to account for more than a third of all industrial robots installed worldwide by the end of 2018.

The government has announced “Made in China 2025” goals; the aim is to comprehensively upgrade the Chinese industry by moving the Chinese economy away from low-end, volume, and labor-based production towards higher value-added, and innovation-driven manufacturing, emphasizing quality over quantity. In lieu of this goal in Dec 2013, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published a promotion policy for the robotic industry titled ‘The Guidance on Promotion of Development of the Robot Industry’. The goals outlined include producing 100,000 units/year of robots and intelligent devices, and reach an agglomerated scale of 100 billion Yuan by 2020, in the intelligent device industry (which primarily consists of robots). The government also plans to build 2-3 robot industrial parks, and introduce robots to over 80% urban manufacturers. It’s also offering subsidies and tax exemption for companies to encourage the usage of robotics. The articulated robots segment, largely used in the automotive sector, drives the Chinese industrial robotics market. However, due to demand from electronics, semiconductor, and food & beverage manufacturing, SCARA and parallel robots are also expected to grow. Owing to the Chinese demand for industrial robots, various robot manufacturers have started setting up manufacturing facilities in the country. These include companies, such as ABB, Yaskawa, and KUKA.

Have any Query Related Warehouse Robotics market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886044

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Warehouse Robotics product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Warehouse Robotics region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Warehouse Robotics growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Warehouse Robotics market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Warehouse Robotics market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Warehouse Robotics market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Warehouse Robotics suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Warehouse Robotics product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Warehouse Robotics market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Warehouse Robotics market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Warehouse Robotics Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Warehouse Robotics market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Warehouse Robotics market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Warehouse Robotics Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886044

Warehouse Robotics Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Warehouse Robotics market, scope of report and include research phases

Warehouse Robotics market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Warehouse Robotics market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Warehouse Robotics Market, Warehouse Robotics Europe Market, Warehouse Robotics APAC Market, Warehouse Robotics Market By Application, Warehouse Robotics Market By Rising Trends, Warehouse Robotics Market Development, Warehouse Robotics Market Forecast, Warehouse Robotics Market Future, Warehouse Robotics Market Growth, Warehouse Robotics Market In Key Countries, Warehouse Robotics Market Latest Report, Warehouse Robotics Market Swot Analysis, Warehouse Robotics Market Top Manufacturers, Warehouse Robotics Sales Market, Warehouse Robotics United States Market, Warehouse Robotics Market share, Warehouse Robotics Market Size, Warehouse Robotics market Trends, Warehouse Robotics Market 2018, Warehouse Robotics market 2019