Ammonium Nitrate Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth and Regional Study by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global ammonium nitrate market is classified into five regions– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, Europe dominated with the largest market share in 2016 and is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR over the assessment period 2016-2023. The European market is segmented into Germany, Spain, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The market in Europe is estimated to witness significant growth on account of continuous demand from explosive manufacturers. Moreover, increasing spending on defense activities along with the flourishing growth of arms and ammunition industry is predicted to drive the demand for regional ammonium nitrate market growth. Technological advancement and evolution of smart weapon are expected to further the explosive industry growth across various countries in Europe.

Europe accounted for the largest market share for ammonium nitrate followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific market is segmented into Japan, India, China, Malaysia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Comparatively, China and India together dominated the largest market share and is estimated to continue to register speedy growth over the assessment period owing to increasing use of ammonium nitrate in the agriculture and mining sector. Expanding population coupled with the burgeoning need for high-quality food has led to increase in fertilizer usage, which in turn is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, key players operating in the market has increased the investments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India and China owing to the low cost of setting up manufacturing facilities and inexpensive raw materials. In addition, availability of inexpensive labor, favorable weather condition, and governmental support to the farmers are some other factors driving the ammonium nitrate market. North America is expected to register moderate growth due to rapid technological advancement and growing demand from an extensive range of end-use industries such as agriculture and mining sector. Furthermore, the U.S. and Canada are estimated to hold the largest regional market share and is predicted to retain their dominance over the forecast period on account of the continuous growth of arms and ammunition industry as well as rising military budgets. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to register above-average growth due to increasing construction activities and average growth of local mining companies in these regions. Local mining and quarry companies available in Brazil, Argentina, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar has generated a higher growth potential for multinational mining and quarry companies.

Global Key Players:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Incitec Pivot limited

Neochim Plc

URALCHEM JSC

San Corporation

Austin Powder

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company

Yara International ASA

OSTCHEM

Enaex

EuroChem Group AG

Orica Limited

Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd

Fertiberia SA

Market Segmentation:

The global ammonium nitrate market is categorized on the basis of application, end user, and region. Based on the application, the market is categorized into explosives, fertilizers, and others. Among the application segment, the fertilizer sub-segment accounted for more than 56% market share in 2016 due to rising need for fertilizer to meet the growing demand for food. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into construction, mining, quarry, agriculture, and others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

Ammonium Nitrate manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of ammonium nitrate

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

