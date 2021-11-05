Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Share, Opportunities, End Users, Features, Demand, Business Trend and Analysis by Region Forecast to 2023

Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) perceives the growth of the global biodegradable plastics market to be healthy at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2017-2022. The global biodegradable plastics market is likely to attain a valuation of USD 16.8 Bn by the end of 2022.

Biodegradable Plastics Market Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE (Germany)

Cardia Bioplastics Limited (Australia)

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)

NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

Cereplast Inc (U.S)

Biome Technologies PLC (U.K.)

Corbion (Netherland)

Plantic Technologies Ltd (Australia)

BIO-ON (Italy)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

and others are the eminent players in the global biodegradable plastics market.

Free For More Information Sample Copy for Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2431

Biodegradable Plastics Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the global biodegradable plastics market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Europe accounts for the maximum share of the global biodegradable plastics market. Government regulations advocating the use of biodegradable plastics coupled with Regulations aimed at curbing soil pollution can be credited for the growth of the market. Additionally, flourishing growth of the packaging industry which generates massive demand for biodegradable plastics acts as a plus for the market growth.

North America accounts for the second most significant share of the global biodegradable plastics market. Towering demand from the retail sector and various laws promoting the use of biodegradable plastics in diverse industries stimulate the growth of the market.

Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation:

The global biodegradable plastics market has been segmented based on product type and application.

By product type, the global biodegradable plastics market has been segmented into polycaprolactone (PCL), polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), starch-based plastics, regenerated cellulose, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The polylactic acid (PLA) segment dominates the global market owing to its large-scale utilization in the packaging industry. It exhibits superior properties such as low toxicity and high mechanical strength. Additionally, they provide a good appearance to various end-use products. The starch-based plastics segment is expected to showcase rapid growth and outstrip polylactic acid-based biodegradable plastics on account of advantages such as high tensile strength and impact resistance in packaging and consumer goods.

Biodegradable Plastics Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Biodegradable Plastics Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Biodegradable Plastics Market List of Table:

Table 1 World Population: By Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Billion)

Table 2 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 3 North America Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Biodegradable Plastics Market List of Table to be Continue…….,

Full Browser Page / Direct Purchase a Copy of this Report at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biodegradable-plastics-market-2431

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]