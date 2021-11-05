Cash Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

In 2018, the global Cash Management Systemmarket size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cash Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cash Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sopra Banking

Oracle

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

National Cash Management Systems (NCMS)

AURIONPRO

NTT DATA EMEA Ltd.

Glory Global Solutions

ALVARA Cash Management Group AG

Ardent Leisure Group

Intacct Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Money market funds

Treasury bills

Certificates of deposit

Market segment by Application, split into

Bank

Office

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cash Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cash Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cash Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Money market funds

1.4.3 Treasury bills

1.4.4 Certificates of deposit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cash Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Bank

1.5.3 Office

1.5.4 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cash Management System Market Size

2.2 Cash Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cash Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cash Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cash Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cash Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cash Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cash Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cash Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cash Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cash Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Sopra Banking

12.1.1 Sopra Banking Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.1.4 Sopra Banking Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Sopra Banking Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

12.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Recent Development

12.4 National Cash Management Systems (NCMS)

12.4.1 National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.4.4 National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) Recent Development

12.5 AURIONPRO

12.5.1 AURIONPRO Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.5.4 AURIONPRO Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AURIONPRO Recent Development

12.6 NTT DATA EMEA Ltd.

12.6.1 NTT DATA EMEA Ltd. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.6.4 NTT DATA EMEA Ltd. Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 NTT DATA EMEA Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Glory Global Solutions

12.7.1 Glory Global Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cash Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Glory Global Solutions Revenue in Cash Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Glory Global Solutions Recent Development

……Continued

