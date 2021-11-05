CDN Security Market 2019 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 26.57% by 2023 | Industrial Analysis According to Revenue, Market Share, Growth, Leading Investors

“CDN Security Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global CDN Security Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in CDN Security Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arbor Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CDNetworks Inc., ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., CloudFlare, Inc., Distil Networks, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., Nexusguard Ltd., StackPath, LLC, Radware Ltd., Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.

CDN Security market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global.

Overview of CDN Security Market Report:

The CDN Security market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 8.30 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 26.57% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The report profiles types of CDN security, such as DDoS protection, web application firewall, data security and DNS protection.

As more and more content delivery network (CDN) operators move applications and business processes to the cloud, CDN security issues are becoming a growing concern. The CDN security solutions protect not only data from theft, but also ensure optimal CDN availability by fending off the many attacks that can interrupt network performance. Factors, such as growing cloud-based services are expected to drive the CDN security market. The growing penetration of connected things & enterprise mobility trends and need to alleviate increasing cyber-attacks, such as DDoS among enterprises are also driving growth for CDN security market. However, issues related to high operational cost related to CDN security are estimated to challenge the growth of the market.

DDoS Protection is expected to Fuel the Growth

The scope, size, and sophistication of DDoS attacks is increasing at an alarming rate, where some recent DDoS attacks have exceeded 1 Tbps in 2017. According to Verisign’s DDoS Trends Report, the average DDoS attack peaked at 14.1 Gbps in 2017’s first quarter. According to Imperva’s 2017 Global DDoS Threat Landscape Report, the application layer DDoS attacks reached an all-time high of 1,099 per week in the second quarter of 2017, a rise of 23% as compared to previous rise. These increasing instances of cyber-attacks, such as DDoS among enterprises are the major factors driving growth for DDoS protection in the market.

Through the exploitation of millions of IoT devices, the volume of attacks are also increasing at a rapid rate and becoming more impactful than ever before. Moreover, as most of the application layer DDoS attacks are growing in frequency, complexity, and persistence, organizations are shifting their efforts for protecting application layer as it has the ability to disrupt operations with more significant impact. According to Cloudfare, average hourly cost of downtime, owing to an infrastructure failure, can cost up to USD 100,000 per hour. As the attacks of this nature can lead to customer churn, brand degradation, the adoption rate of CDN security solutions are expected to rise as websites and applications require the resilience and intelligence of a scalable network to combat the biggest and newest attacks.

North America is expected to have Substantial Market Share

North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies, which has provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major product lifecycle management software vendors, such as Akamai Technologies (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Arbor Networks (US), Distil Networks (US), and Microsoft (US), among others.

Increasing deployment of the cloud CDN solutions, digital connectivity, and cyber-attacks are the key factors responsible for the deployment of CDN security in the North American region. According to the IC3, in 2016, the United States reported the highest amount of losses with California reporting over USD 255 million cybercrime damages. Thus, the demand for CDN security market is set to increase over the forecast period to secure systems from hackers and cyber-attacks, such as DDoS attacks.

