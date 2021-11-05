Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Scaffolding is a common term in the construction industry. At the point, when construction staffs need to work at a building or installation, they may require a strategy for accessing the work site. Scaffolding is employed to help construction specialists get access to the work zone.

A booming construction industry is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market. The construction ventures in developing countries are expected to keep growing at a much quicker rate than advanced economies.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the construction scaffolding rental market during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the future. The major markets in the Americas include the US, followed by Canada and the Latin American countries.

This report focuses on the global Construction Scaffolding Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Scaffolding Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altrad

Condor

Sunbelt Rentals

ULMA Construction

United Rentals

Apollo Scaffold Services

The Brock Group

Callmac Scaffolding UK

Asahi Equipment

Inao Leasing

Marine Scaffolding

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supported Scaffolding

Mobile Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Market segment by Application, split into

Infrastructure

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Scaffolding Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Scaffolding Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scaffolding Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

