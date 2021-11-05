FOOD Fortified Food Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021

Fortified foods are those foods which are more enriched of vitamins and minerals. Fortification refers to the process which intentionally increases the content of a necessary micronutrient by adding vitamins and minerals to the food. The food fortification need has been identified at various levels in the global economies starting from consumption in homes to government initiatives.

As a result, global fortified food and beverage market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the forecasted period i.e. 2015-2019.

Market Size and Forecast

In 2013, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fortified food market followed by Europe. Further, on the back of myopia in adults and other diseases, Asia-Pacific fortified food market is further projected to maintain its dominance in near future.

Further, strong reasons like government initiatives, rising awareness about fortified food and benefits brought by it etc. are projected to excel the North America fortified food market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Food Types

Based on food type, Global fortified food market is segment as follows:

Milk Products

Cereals and Cereal Based Products

Confectionaries

Infant Formulas

Fats and Oils

Others Includes Tea

By Basic Nutrients

Based on basic nutrients, Global fortified food market is segment as follows:

Vitamin

vitamin A

Vitamin C

vitamin D

others

Minerals

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium

Folic acid

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Others

By Region

Based on region, Global fortified food market is segment as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and challenges

Rising health consciousness among consumers, increasing personal disposable income in emerging economies, some programs aimed at exterminating malnutrition etc. are few of the main growth drivers of the global fortified food market in the near future.

In addition, increasing awareness about a healthy lifestyle and now days people are eating ready to eat foods in daily busy schedules can also be a growth driver for the global fortified food market in the upcoming future.

The foremost factor which restraints the growth of global fortified market is the license grant, supervisory problems created by food safety department and health risk associated with addition of few minerals or vitamins in excess in the food industries worldwide.

Furthermore, high cost of fortifies foods is expected to restrain the global fortified market during the forecasted period i.e. 2015-2021.

Key Players

The key players of the global fortified food market are as follows:

Nestle SA

Kellogg Co.

Dean Foods

Unilever

RFM CORPORATION

