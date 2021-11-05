Electronics Control Management Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Automotive electronics plays an important role in newly manufactured vehicles. Vehicle electronic control modules are used to operate various multiple electrical sub-systems in the vehicle. Modern vehicles contain approximately 80 electronic control units (ECUs), in which the engine control module, transmission control module, brake control module, and body control module operate various electric sub-systems for optimised vehicle performance. Modern vehicles contain several features for enhanced comfort, which includes a complex structure of sensors, actuators, and electrical wirings. Electronic control units are designed according to the applications in order to deal with complex sensor structure and electrical wirings.
This report focuses on the global Electronics Control Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Control Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Calsonic Kansei Corporation
Continental AG
Delphi Auto Parts
Denso Corporation
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Hitachi Automotive System
HYUNDAI MOBIS
Infineon Technologies
Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transmission Control Module
Central Timing Module
Body Control Module
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronics Control Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronics Control Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronics Control Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
