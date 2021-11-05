Flame Retardants Market Size, Growth Trends, Share, Industry Opportunists and CnM Forecast to 2024

Flame Retardants Market Key Players:

Albemarle (U.S.)

Albemarle (Israel)

Chemtura (U.S.)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Italmatch Chemicals, LLC (Italy)

Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Thor Group Ltd. (U.K.)

Lanxess (Germany)

DSM (the Netherlands)

are some of the major players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Flame Retardants Market.

Flame Retardants Market Segmentation:

To generate a bird’s eye of the market, the global flame retardants market is segmented by types, application, end users, and region.

Based on types, the market is segmented into brominated, phosphorus, nitrogen, chlorinated, metal hydrate and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into plastics, fabrics, cable and wires, polyurethane foam, and others.

Based on the end user, the market segmented into transportation, packaging industry, military & aerospace industry, building & construction, electronics, and others.

Based on regions, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Flame Retardants Market Regional Analysis:

Globally, Asia Pacific is the leading region in the market on account of growing consumption of fire prevention materials in construction, electrical & electronics, and military sectors. These coverings are used to impart corrosion resistance and responsive nature to the final product. Growing population and a surge in demand are the major drivers behind the growth in the market during the assessment period. This market is expected to grow at a higher rate due to highest penetration of aluminium hydroxide in the non-halogenated segment. The North America and Europe region is expected to witness moderate growth in U.S., Canada and Mexico due to stringent regulations proposed by the government regarding the toxicity of the product.

Asia Pacific region accounts for the most significant share of the market owing to considerable demand, sizeable industrial production base, rapid adoption of plastics and others. China and India account for the most significant share of the market. Asia Pacific is followed by North America led by the U.S. Europe estimates for the third largest market led by Germany, France, and U.K. The Latin America market is followed by the Middle East and Africa driven by Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

