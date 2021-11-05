In this report, the Global Ammonia Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonia Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ammonia, a colourless and nonflammable gas with a characteristic pungent smell, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula NH3. Ammonia is shipped as a liquified gas under its own vapor pressure of 114 psig. Most extensive use is in soil fertilization. This application is used in the form of salts, nitrates and urea.

According to the statistics, ammonia industry concentration is relatively low. The top ten manufacturers were counted for about 18.19% production market share in 2015. In this report, we list the top twenty-eight enterprises including Yara CF Industries Agrium Group DF Qafco PotashCorp TogliattiAzot Eurochem and Acron etc.

Geographically, the production regions of world ammonia include North America, Europe, Middle East, India and China etc. China was definitely the major production region, which dominated the market with 34.84% production market share in 2015. However, the production concentration is very fragment in China with hundreds of small enterprises located throughout China. Europe, North America was the other two players with 10.09% and 9.31% production market share respectively in 2015.

As for the raw materials of ammonia, there is an obvious difference between China and other regions. In China, majority of enterprise use the coal, which is estimated account for 85%. While in Europe and North America etc. regions, the natural gas is the major raw materials due to the abundant natural gas resources in local.

Global Ammonia market size will increase to 77400 Million US$ by 2025, from 71200 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonia.

This report researches the worldwide Ammonia market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ammonia breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonia capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonia in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien(PotashCorp and Agrium)

Group DF

Qafco

TogliattiAzot

Eurochem

Acron

Koch

Safco

Pusri

OCI Nitrogen

MINUDOBRENIYA

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

CNPC

SINOPEC

Hubei Yihua

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua Group

Shandong Lianmeng Chem Group

Hualu-Hengsheng Group

LUXI

Anhui Haoyuan Chem Industry Group

Linggu Chem

Henan Xinlianxin Group

Huaqiang Chem Group

Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem

Ammonia Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid Ammonia

Gas Ammonia

Ammonia Breakdown Data by Application

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Polymer Synthesis

Other

Ammonia Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ammonia Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ammonia capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ammonia manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonia :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



