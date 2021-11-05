Global Defibrillator Pads Market: Moving Towards a Brighter Future

Persistence Market Research has recently compiled a report on ‘Defibrillator Pads Market’ which offers a comprehensive synopsis of market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue estimation and geographical insights. The report further elucidates primary business obstacles and growth prospects within the forecasted timeline, while examining the current competition and key to hold an edge in the ‘Defibrillator Pads Market’.

The usage of defibrillators for the treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) dragged the defibrillators pads in the market. In order to work properly, defibrillators need automated external defibrillator (AED) pads. AED pads are the part of the automated external defibrillator that is attached directly to the SCA victim’s chest (skin) and through which the shock to the heart is delivered. Having extra defibrillator pads on hand is an important part of any AED program for several reasons. However, defibrillator pads have a defined shelf life and will expire after a certain amount of time passes, typically 18-30 months. The part of the pad that expires is not the pad itself, but the gel that is applied to the defibrillator pads when they are manufactured. This gel acts as a bonding agent and helps the AED pads to adhere firmly to the victim’s skin. As time passes, the gel begins to dry out. If this happens, the AED pads will not stick to the skin and will not be able to provide the correct analysis and therapy needed to treat SCA. This led the defibrillator pads market to evolve.

Another reason for having extra AED pads on hand if a patient is likely to have SCA emergency and having chances of back-to-back sudden cardiac arrest events. Even some time, AED owners and/or users should have these extra pads on hand ensures that if one SCA event happens on the heels of another, the emergency response team will have the necessary equipment ready for the next victim.

Today, defibrillator pads are available for infants and children, as well as for adults. Infant and child AED pads are designed for SCA victims who are under eight years of age or who weigh less than 55 pounds. Moreover, prominent players of healthcare industry dealing in this market, which emphasizing the adoption rate and awareness of the product.

Some of the major brands available in the market are for defibrillator pads are Medtronic LIFEPAK 500 and Philips OnSite AED pads. We also carry Cardiac Science, Zoll, Defibtech, HeartSine and Welch Allyn AED pads.

Demand of Defibrillator Pads

The increasing number of patient suffering from cardiac arrhythmias and ventricular fibrillation is generating the huge demand of defibrillator among patients and so as defibrillator pads. The increasing rate of cardiac arrest among babies, elderly population, and also any age in between is driving the defibrillators pads.

Survival rates for individuals with ventricular fibrillation treated by AEDs have been reported between 0% and 31%. Comparatively, the survival rates for performing basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) alone are reported between 0% and 6%. Theoretically, even more lives could be saved if targeted members of the general public could obtain early access to and have training in the use of AEDs and CPR. Unfortunately, only about 10-15% of cardiac arrests occur in a public place and even fewer are witnessed.

Defibrillator Pads Market Assessment by Distribution Channel

Factor Driving Defibrillator Pads Market

Global market for defibrillator pads is driven by various factors such as rapidly growing patient pool suffering from cardiac arrhythmias and ventricular fibrillation, increasing elderly population suffering from chronic disease, and rise in lifestyle disease suffering patients. The increasing awareness towards the usage of AEDs is also propelling the market. AEDs have become an important part of emergency medical response programs. With nearly 400,000 cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) reported in the U.S. each year, it is apparent that AEDs are needed in everywhere. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to spread the awareness is also driving this market.