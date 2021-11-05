Global Dermatology Biologics Market 2018 – Industry Share, Trends, Insights and Development

This detailed study on ‘Dermatology Biologics market’, by Persistence Market Research, features an exhaustive study covering influential trends shaping the global market growth. The report also presents significant details concerning market size, market share, and profit estimations to offer a panoramic view of the global market space. Moreover, this report enunciates on an accurate competitive analysis emphasizing growth strategies devised by key players in the Dermatology Biologics Market.

Dermatology biologics refers to agents synthesized from the products of living organisms which are used for dermatologic treatment. Every year, several million people are affected by skin-related diseases across the world. Dermatology biologics are becoming significantly beneficial over conventional system therapies due to their target-specific mechanism.

Dermatology biologics target specific sites in the immune-pathogenesis pathway of the disease. Dermatology biologics are widely used for the treatment of severe psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, other types of arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases. These biologics have revolutionized the treatment of various dermatologic diseases. The first biologic for the treatment of these diseases was approved in 2003, today there are 10 FDA approved biologics in the market to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, which is expected to increase the demand of dermatology biologics over the forecast period.

Dermatology Biologics Market: Drivers and Restraint

Dermatology Biologics market will witness promising growth due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Introduction of various innovative products in the form of dermatology biologics and drug-releasing implants, as a result of research and development and continuous efforts to invent treatment alternatives, are also contributing to market growth. Efficiency and target specific approach of dermatology biologics and high adoption rate of dermatology biologics in psoriasis treatment are the other driving factors for the market growth. However, the availability of a limited number of dermatology biologics, stringent regulatory norms associated with the approval of dermatology biologics, severe side effects of dermatology biologics and expensive nature of dermatology biologics may hamper the dermatology biologics market growth during the forecast period.

Dermatology Biologics Market: Segmentation

The global market for Dermatology Biologics can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel and geography:

Based on Drug Type, Dermatology Biologics are segmented into following: Monoclonal antibodies Fusion antibody proteins Recombinant human cytokines and growth factors

Based on Indication, Dermatology Biologics are segmented into following: Psoriasis Atopic dermatitis Autoimmune bullous diseases Blistering diseases Other

Based on Distribution Channel, Dermatology Biologics are segmented into: Hospitals Retail Pharmacies E-commerce Pharmacies

Based on Geography, Dermatology Biologics is segmented into: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific excluding China China The Middle East and Africa



Dermatology Biologics Market: Overview

The global dermatology biologics market is witnessing rapid growth due to the emergence of innovative dermatology biologics in recent years. The FDA recently approved Janssen’s guselkumab (Tremfya) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The overall market is expected to report promising growth as the epidemiologic studies have revealed that prevalence of psoriasis in the UK is estimated to be at 1.3%–2.2%. Promising revenue growth is expected in the dermatology biologics market during the forecast period due to the introduction of novel dermatology biologics products in near future.

Dermatology Biologics Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global Dermatology Biologics market is segmented into six key regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global dermatology biologics market in terms of revenue owing to rising technological advancements in healthcare and systematic drug review processes. The Europe dermatology biologics market is driven by growing funding for the development of dermatology biologics available through public-private partnerships, availability of high-quality research infrastructure and innovative strategies being developed by drug makers. Furthermore, rising disease incidences in emerging countries are expected to prove to be favorable for the growth of the dermatology biologics market

Dermatology Biologics Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global Dermatology Biologics market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Genzyme, Merck KGaA., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and other and others. The key players have indulged in strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, acquisitions and mergers and product launches in the recent years.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.