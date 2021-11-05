Global Multiple Remote Tower Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Multiple Remote Tower Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Global demand for equipment and machinery is expected to witness an upward trend over the next couple of years. Rapid urbanization and industrial growth in countries like India and China continues to create new growth opportunities for the sector. Asia Pacific will remain a growth market in the mid-term if not beyond. The market is expected to climb at a strong rate in china, which will remain the major driver. The Chinese construction is unlikely to witness any major slowdown, as construction outlay remains sound, especially for urban infrastructure. India is also viewed as an emerging player an is likely to present attractive market opportunities in the coming years. India’ growth story remains an impressive one, attracting higher foreign direct investment. In Asia the overall scenario remains impressive.

Remote Tower Service is a system which allows aerodrome Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) to be provided from a location other than the aerodrome whilst maintaining a level of operational safety which is equivalent to that achievable using a manned Tower at the aerodrome to oversee both air and ground movements.

The key players covered in this study

Saab

Frequentis Group

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Raytheon Company

Harris

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Searidge Technologies

Leonardo

Kongsberg Gruppen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airport Equipment

Remote Tower Modules

Network Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Information & Control

Surveillance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

