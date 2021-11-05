Global PPS Resin Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global PPS Resin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 124 pages with table and figures in it.

PPS Resin is a polymer made up of alternating sulfur atoms and phenylene rings in a para substitution pattern. It offers a unique combination of properties and a cost/performance balance unmatched by other engineering thermoplastics. Key properties include thermal stability, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and inherent flame retardancy. It is widely used in electric and electronic field, automobile industry, industrial field and aerospace field.

Scope of the Report:

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a partially crystalline, high temperature performance polymer which has a high melting point of approximately 280Â°C, excellent chemical resistance and is inherently flame retardant. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) has linear type and cross-linked type. Linear type completely overcomes the brittleness of the cross-linked polyphenylene sulfide. And linear type took up 65% of the total polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) consumption in 2018.

PPS is a partially crystalline, high temperature performance polymer which exhibits exceptional chemical resistance, thermal stability, dimensionally stability, and fire resistance. Its extreme inertness toward organic solvents, and inorganic salts and bases make for outstanding performance as a corrosion-resistant coating suitable for contact with foods. Besides automotive, PPS also finds wide ranging application in electrical and electronics, healthcare, industrial, aerospace and defense, and industrial machinery.

The worldwide market for PPS Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 984.2 million US$ in 2024, from 764 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the PPS Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toray

Solvay

DIC

Celanese

SK Chemical

Kureha

Zhejiang NHU

Tosoh

Toyobo

Ko Yo Chemical

Letian Plastics

Glion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Linear Type

Cross-linked Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric and Electronic Field

Automobile Industry

Industrial Field

Aerospace Field

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PPS Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PPS Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PPS Resin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PPS Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PPS Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PPS Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PPS Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

