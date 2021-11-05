Global Thermal Spray Equipment Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description Thermal spray is a conglomerate of industrial processes that generally includes the propelling of micrometer-sized particles of molten materials or materials that are not fully molten i.e. semi-molten materials to create a protective or decorative coating on the surface of the desired substrate. The Thermal Spray Equipment Market has a great potential of development and growth based on its increased demand by the target audience and the opportunities available to it.

End-User /Technology

Aerospace

Industrial gas turbines

Energy & power

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Medical Devices and

Others.

In 2016 witnessed the thermal spray market being dominated by turbine manufacturers. The key factor behind such dominance was the requirement of turbines in the aerospace industry across the globe. Thermal spraying is mainly used as an input in the manufacturing of turbines so as to protect them from high temperatures and corrosion. Since ceramic materials are commendable thermal and electrical insulators and have good oxidation and wear resistance, they are primarily used as turbine components.

Target audience

The target audience of this market are listed below:

Turbine manufacturers

Automotive manufacturers



This market is driven by a number of factors, such as growing thermal spray equipment applications in the aerospace and automotive sectors, the accelerated usage of thermal spray in medical devices, and the reduced technology transfer time, mainly resulting from the increasing reach of thermal spray professional and trade associations. Market Dynamics

The equipment market has also been segmented on the basis of the material being coated onto the substrate:

Metals

Ceramics

Polymers and

Others.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Opportunities

The increased shifting focus towards integrated automated systems, spreading awareness and potential demand from Asia-Pacific, advancements in cold spray process and related technology and the development of cheaper products will offer multiple opportunities for the GlobalThermal Spray Equipment Market growth.

Report Contents



Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific