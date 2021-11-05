Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description The global turf & ornamental chemical input market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The market for Turf & Ornamental Inputs consists of providing, handling and sale of several types of turf and ornamental scientific inputs like pesticides, fertilizers and plant growth regulators (PGR) for proper handling of turf and ornamental grass.

Market Dynamics

The key factors for the growth of the industry includes rising demands from IPM practices in the upkeep of turf and ornamental crops in the developed countries.

Substantial growth of the industry is due to the enhanced awareness about the scientific maintenance of turf and ornamentals in affluent countries.

However high installation and application costs has increased regulatory burden resulting from pesticide use and urban setting which have become the major restraints for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by:

1. Types of grass(Turf and ornamental)

2. Synthetic Chemical inputs

3. Geographical regions

Types of grass(Turf and ornamental)

By turf grass type, Bermuda grass has the major market share (28%). It is also forecasted to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 5.2 % during the period.

Common types of ornamental grass includes feather reed grass, fountain grass, purple millet, Revenna grass etc .Revenna grass constitutes about 20% of market share.

Synthetic Chemical inputs

Among chemical inputs, fertilizers are the market leader with a share of about 84.6%.They provide macronutrients to the proper growth of turfs.

Regional analysis:

North America and Europe are the largest regions for employing inputs like pesticidesfor upkeep of turf and ornamental grass.

America lead the turf and ornamental market in volume as well as value.

Asia pacific is the fastest growing region

Key Players

The major players in the market include –

BASF

Bayer

Best Forage LLC

Syngenta, among others

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific