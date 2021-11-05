Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report. Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication is designed to help manufacturers automate and effectively manage every step of the change control process, from submission through actual implementation, verification, and close of project.

V2V Communication technology refers to the systems that enable communication of automotive with each other to provide improved awareness of the surrounding environment and information regarding the future actions of the nearby vehicles. This helps in the elimination of accident threats from the blind spots and enhances user safety. OEMs are increasingly participating with government agencies to develop uniform communication standards across the regions. Moreover, these companies are also pushing the government bodies to develop mandates for the technology adoption.

In 2018, the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market size was 190 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3810 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 45.8% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Motors

Daimler AG

Toyota

Delphi Automotive PLC

Harman International Industries, Inc

Mobileye NV

Ford Motor Co.

Honda

Nissan

Volkswagen

Audi

Hyundai

Kia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cellular based technology

DSRC

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

