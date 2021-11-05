Global Women’s Lingerie Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2025

Jun 27, 2019 (AmericanNewsHour via COMTEX) — Global Women’s Lingerie Market valued approximately USD 35.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Women’s Lingerie Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarment (mainly brassieres) sleepwear, and lightweight robes. It is made-up of lightweight, smooth, stretchy, or decorative fabrics such as silk, chiffon, charmeuse, lycra or lace. Increasing female population, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance and changing fashion trend are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, wearing of lingerie offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it can boost confidence, it makes aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of lingerie is boosting among women in all over the world. However, high cost of raw materials and increasing cost of labors are the factor that limiting the market growth of Women’s Lingerie during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Women’s Lingerie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for premium lingerie brands among women in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Women’s Lingerie market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising female population and rising awareness associated with global brands across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Jockey International

CK

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Uniqlo

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Venies

Tiova

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

By Application:

Online Store

Store Front

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Women’s Lingerie Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The post Global Women's Lingerie Market – Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2025 appeared first on America News Hour.