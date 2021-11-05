Global Workwear & Uniform Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Global workwear & uniform market is valued approximately USD 30.05 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Workwear/Uniform is defined as apparel bought by Enterprise/institutions which is given to employees to provide durability and safety as per the work environment and nature of business. Uniform are expected to be the top selling workwear in market. The main purpose of issuing workwear is to ensure the safety of the employee and to give him/her the corporate identity or image. Technically advanced material and fabrics are used to protect them and give them safety. The main characteristics workwear require is lightweight, safety, comfortable and stylish. A comfortably dressed employee is happier and more productive employee then another employee the reason by the manufacturer is focusing on these characteristics is because comfortable and well-designed workwear improve productivity also it is the dress that is worn by employee or worker during its work hours that is maximum hours of his/her day. With technological advancement, fabric innovation and an influx of labor expanding the user base, global workwear and uniform market is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type the market is divided into three major segments i.e. anti-flaming workwear, anti-acid chemical protective workwear uniforms and others. Both anti-flaming and anti-acid workwear uniforms are known as special protective uniforms. The other segment includes general/casual types of workwear which are largely consumed by the commercial places and end use industries; Thus the market is dominated by ‘other’ segment. Additionally, Anti-acid workwear/Chemical protective workwear and uniform by the material market is valued at 9.55 billion in 2017 which is experiencing CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of end users, report has been divided into industries such as, manufacturing industry, service sectors, mining industry, agriculture industry, transportation industry among others. Out of all the industry the market is dominated by manufacturing industry followed by service sector. Uniform & Workwear in Manufacturing industry is likely to grow with the anticipated CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Whereas, the market in Service industry was valued USD 6.96 Billion in 2017, is likely to grow USD 10.70 Billion by 2025. Moreover, the market for service sector is also likely to witness highest CAGR 5.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

North America workwear and uniform market is mainly driven owing to obligatory norms and policies framed by central governments considering worker safety and health along with surging aviation sector which includes development of new airports & airways. According to Department of Labor which is department of United States government has framed Occupational Safety and Health rules & regulations to be followed by the organizations operating in the United states. According to Occupational Safety and health Act, it is mandatory for the individuals to wear high visibility garments in two particular circumstances which includes individual exposure to public vehicular traffic in the situation of excavations and when the individuals work as flaggers. Moreover, the production and manufacturing utilities operating in both the urban and semi-urban region of United states have to abide by the framework of Occupational Safety and Health Act which imposes utility of reflective vests and helmet on the construction sites & which has to be followed by both the highway and city construction site workers.

The Department of Labor has also framed norms & regulations for the individuals or workers operating in the hazardous sites such as clinical research labs and diagnostic centers have to provide by anti-flammable and anti-acidic uniforms & should be provided by helmets and goggles which would reduce the risk associated with accidents which is creating lucrative opportunity for the adoption and growth of workwear and uniform market in the country. Moreover, the workwear uniforms have their utility in the aviation sector as they are worn by the ground staff and assembly line workers operating at the airports. According to Federal Aviation Administration, The United States aviation sector is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The United states aviation sector is comprised of an extensive air transportation network which includes a general aviation fleet of around 210,000 aircrafts in the year 2015. According to Federal Aviation Administration, around 90000 individuals which includes both the airline staff and ground staff are employed that is top five employee workforce in the aviation industry across the globe in the aviation sector of United States which further escalates the adoption and utility of workwear and uniform market in the country. Moreover, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Asian market is dominated by China. China workwear & uniform market is driven owing largest e-commerce sector of China on global scenario which includes presence of country based multinational organizations such as Alibaba and JD.com operating in China along with investments made by private organizations in India and Japan.

The regional analysis of global Workwear & Uniform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to obligatory norms and policies framed by central governments considering worker safety and health along with surging aviation sector which includes development of new airports & airways. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to presence of country based multinational organization along with investments made by private organizations operating in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Alsico NV

BareBones

Cintas Corporation

Dickies (UK) Limited

Fristads AB

HaVeP

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Carhatt

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Anti-Flaming Workwear & Uniform

Anti-Acid Workwear & Uniform

Others

By End User:

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & forestry Industry

Transportation Services

Others

By Transportation Industry:

Airline

Railway

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Workwear & Uniform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

