IoT in Education Market Anticipated To Witness Growth at a Noteworthy Rate, 2017-2027 | Google (US), Amazon Web Services (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Intel (US)

The IoT in education market is propelled by several factors including, low-cost of devices, increasing internet penetration, as well as initiatives by several governments to implement IoT in their education sector. Also, increasing students’ requirement to receive information anywhere and anytime and the rising need to proliferate information has resulted in increased adoption of IoT enabled solutions in the education industry. However, inadequate IT infrastructure in certain countries and lack of available funds for integrating IoT may hinder the market growth.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the IoT in Education market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through a review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

Amazon Web Services

2. ARM Ltd.

3. Cisco Systems Inc.

4. Educomp Solutions

5. Google Inc.

6. Hitachi LTD.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Intel Corporation

9. Pearson Plc

10. Unit4

The IoT in education market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT in education market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IoT in education market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global iot in education market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the IoT in education market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDER0053

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global IoT in Education market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

