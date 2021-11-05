Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market 2019 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 5.2% by 2023 | Including Various Factors like Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Focused Application

“Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Celanese Corporation, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Solvay SA., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Toray International, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry, Ltd., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, RTP Company, Calsak Corporation

The global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023, majorly driven by the increasing demand for miniaturization of electrical & electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and other electronics products.

Miniaturization of Electronic Components Driving the Market

LCP has a unique combination of high stiffness, high-temperature resistance, and high flow properties. Due to these high flow properties, they can be injection-molded into thin-wall components. The LCPs are particularly well suited to the growing trend of miniaturization in the electronics industry. The applications include connectors with high pin density, surface mounting devices, and other microelectronic devices. The growing use of the miniature components in smartphones, tablets, and various other electronic products is likely to drive the LCP market during the forecast period.

Electrical & Electronics the Dominating End-user Industry

The electrical & electronics components industry is the largest end user for liquid crystal polymers, followed by automotive industry. Nearly three-fourths of the market share is held by the electrical & electronics sector. The downsizing and thinning of electronics components for their utilization in smartphones and the new emerging applications such as LEDs are likely to drive the market in the coming years. The increasing focus on the development of lightweight vehicles is likely to drive the demand for LCPs in the automotive industry at a high rate.

Lightweight Vehicles Driving the Asia-Pacific Market at a High Rate

In terms of consumption, Asia-Pacific held the major market share in 2017, followed by North America. China alone accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2017, due to huge demand from the electronics and electrical manufacturing industry. This region is also expected to witness the highest growth rate with increase in automotive manufacturing facilities in China and India. The increasing focus by the government on the usage of lightweight and high-performance materials to comply with emission standards and improve fuel efficiency is likely to further drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

– United States – Canada – Mexico – United Kingdom – Germany – France – Italy – Spain – China – Japan – India – Australia – South Korea – GCC – South Africa – Brazil – Argentina

