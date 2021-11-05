Metal Roofing Market 2019 Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest analysis reveals that the Global Metal Roofing Market is set to exhibit healthy growth over the next couple of years. The expansion of the construction industry all across the world is anticipated to have a favorable impact on the growth of the metal roofing market. Additionally, the increasing investments in infrastructure projects coupled with rising Global GDP are the major factors responsible for driving the growth of the market. The trend is projected to continue in the forthcoming years.

Building efficient roofing systems is the key area of focus for the manufacturers. Efforts are directed towards the innovation of product portfolio for offering longer lifespan, lower energy consumption, higher durability, safety from fire, etc. Technological innovations in the market have paved the way for the development of eco-friendly and green roofing, which has accelerated the revenue creation for the market participants. In an attempt to develop eco-friendly roofing systems, the manufacturers are using a high percentage of recyclable materials for building metal roofs. This, in turn, is likely to uphold the proliferation of the market over the next couple of years.

Metal roofing systems are lightweight and facilitate the easy installation of the system. Furthermore, long-term warranty is offered with Metal Roofing systems. These factors are poised to catalyze the expansion of the market in the upcoming years. The high capital cost is projected to hold the proliferation of the market. However, these roofing systems offer good returns on investments, and the cost is also estimated to reduce in the foreseeable future.

Global Market for Metal Roofing Market – Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players operating in the Global Metal Roofing Market are Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd, Reed’s Metals, Inc., ATAS International, Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, The OmniMax International, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc., BlueScope Steel Limited, Carlisle SynTec Systems, and ABC Supply Co. Inc.

Global Market for Metal Roofing Market – Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on Product Type, Metal Type, and Application. By Product Type, the Metal Roofing Market has been segmented into standing seam roofing; metal tiles; shingles, and shakes; corrugated panels; plain panels; and others. By Metal Type, the market is segmented into steel roofing; copper roofing; aluminum roofing; zinc roofing; tin roofing; and others. By Application, the market has been segmented into residential; commercial; and industrial.

Regional Outlook:

The Global Metal Roofing Market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the next couple of years. The growth is attributable to the rapid urbanization and exponential population in the region which has catapulted the construction sector on an upward trajectory. The economic growth of the region is favoring the expansion of the metal roofing market, and the trend is prognosticated to perpetuate in the forthcoming years. The prominent country-level markets of the region include India, China, and Malaysia among others.

North America is a vital growth pocket and is likely to remain a lucrative market in the upcoming years. The rising count of housing projects, especially in the U.S., is complementing the growth of the regional market. Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth which can be ascribed to the high standards of living, accelerated economic activities in the construction sector, etc. Meanwhile, the Rest of the World resonates strong growth opportunities. The substantial growth of the Middle Eastern construction industry is poised to drive the expansion of the Metal Roofing Market in the region.

